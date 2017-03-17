North Georgia veterans to be honored for Vietnam War service - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North Georgia veterans to be honored for Vietnam War service

By WRCB Staff

A group of veterans in North Georgia will be honored for their service during the Vietnam War.

The American Legion out of Trenton, Ga., along with a number of Georgia state officials, will present the state certificate of honor for Honorable Service during the Vietnam War.

The defense department's 50th anniversary lapel pin will also be presented.

Over 100 Vietnam veterans from Dade County and the surroundings counties will be honored. 

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Trenton.

