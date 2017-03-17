10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WORRIES ABOUT ESPIONAGE HAVE LONG HISTORY

U.S. intelligence agencies have been concerned for years about Moscow's efforts to infiltrate American society and government - long before Russian intelligence agencies stood accused of interfering in the U.S. presidential election.

2. GOP PULLING IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS ON 'OBAMACARE' FIX

Republicans strive to get traction for a health care overhaul that's in danger of being dragged down by differences within their own party.

3. TILLERSON GETS LOOK AT DMZ BETWEEN KOREAS

The U.S. secretary of state visits the world's most heavily armed border, greeting U.S. soldiers on guard near the tense buffer zone as soldiers from the North look on a few feet away.

4. WHY TRUMP MAY HAVE FENCE TO MEND

The president welcomes German Chancellor Merkel to the White House - after accusing her of "ruining" Germany by allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.

5. SYRIA AIMS RARE MISSILE ATTACK AT ISRAEL

Anti-aircraft missiles are launched into Israeli-controlled territory, following a series of Israeli airstrikes inside Syria.

6. SPENDING CUTS WOULD HIT TRUMP'S OWN BACKERS

Many of the domestic programs facing deep cuts in the president's budget proposal currently benefit his rural and lower-income supporters.

7. MARINES REACHING OUT TO MILLENNIALS

The corps, embarrassed by a nude photo scandal, is launching an ad campaign that portrays Marines as not only strong warriors but good citizens, the AP learns.

8. WHO'S POSITIONING ITSELF AS DETROIT OF THE FUTURE

Israel is emerging as a global leader in the field of driverless cars, as illustrated by Intel's more than $15 billion acquisition of Israeli firm Mobileye this week.

9. ONE-OF-A-KIND WHALE-WATCHING EXCURSION

On the trip in the Dominican Republic, dozens of deaf students wore high-tech backpacks that turn whale songs into vibrations. They gasped and marveled at feeling the sounds for the first time.

10. WHICH UNDERDOGS CAME OUT ON TOP

There were two bracket upsets during the first full day of March Madness: No. 11 seed Xavier beat No. 6 seed Maryland and No. 12 Middle Tennessee State downed No. 5 Minnesota.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.