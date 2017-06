UPDATE: Some residents in the Lookout Mountain area are experiencing a power outage.

The outage happened just before 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

EPB officials tell Channel 3 that approximately 1,000 customers on the Georgia side of Lookout Mountain are without power, and that lines are down on Lookout Mountain's Scenic Highway south of Covenant College.

Officials say it will take a few hours to restore power to all residents.

BREAKING: Power outage on GA side of Lookout Mtn. Several lines down on Scenic Highway. EPB having to call more crews in. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/RkWKHnIbNS — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) March 17, 2017

