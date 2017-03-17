Much warmer with rain on the way

Good Friday! Our warm up continues for St. Patrick's Day. Clouds will build through the day as highs climb into the low 60s. We may see a few stray showers late this afternoon into tonight.

Overnight will be warm and rainy. We may see a thunderstorm or two overnight, but we are mainly looking at rain, heavy at times. Expect about an inch of rain through the overnight into early Saturday morning. The temperature will be in the low 50s tomorrow morning, so we are only talking rain.

The rain will clear out by 10am Saturday, and the rest of the day will be warm and breezy with the high reaching 72 under mostly sunny skies.

Cooler air will move in Sunday. We will start in the upper 30s Sunday morning, then climb to a comfortable high of 61 with sunshine all day long.

Spring officially begins early Monday morning. It will be a great start to the season with the high reaching 71 under partly cloudy skies.

