Rate of Hamilton County grads going to college is up

More Hamilton County students are headed to back to class after high school graduation.

According to the county Department of Education, 76 percent of all Hamilton County graduates will enroll in a two- or four-year college, or other post-secondary career option after graduation, a 5 percent increase from 2015.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly said “Not only are we seeing an increase in students attending college, but we are seeing an across the board increase in the number of students attending traditional four-year colleges.”

Officials say more than 1,000 students who graduated in 2016 enrolled in a four-year college this past fall semester. During 2015, that number was 885.

Chief Academic Officer Jill Levine says “This is further proof that HCDE’s strategic focus area of creating pathways and opportunities for students as they prepare for post-secondary education and careers is working in a tangible way."

County education administrators will visit each high school during the first week of April.