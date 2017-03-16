UPDATE: No injuries in Old Dayton Pike house fire

Photo by Battalion Chief Chris Warren with the Chattanooga Fire Dept.

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a house fire on Old Dayton Pike Thursday evening.

The call came in from the 5500 block shortly before 7:00 p.m.

The family tells Channel 3, all members made it out of the home safely, including the homeowner who is in his 90s and is an Alzheimer's patient.

Fire officials say the family was away from the home when the fire began but returned to find the garage on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the flames spreading outside the home to the attic. They were able to gain control of the blaze in less than 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

