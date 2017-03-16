Daisy Elementary Child Care Program employee indicted for theft

An investigation into a report of missing funds from the Hamilton County Department of Education School Age Child Care Program at Daisy Elementary School ends in an arrest.

The Hamilton County Department of Education gave Hamilton County Sheriff's Office detectives the results of an audit for the Child Care Program at Daisy Elementary School which was done for the period of September 2011 to June 2016. The audit showed a total loss in excess of $60,000.00 for that period.

Evidence indicated this loss was due to employee theft. Detectives discovered an employee of the school would periodically steal up to $200.00 at a time from the Child Care Program’s deposit.

The case was presented to the Hamilton County Grand Jury and an indictment was returned on Sharon Wynn, 49 years old, from Soddy Daisy.

Thursday morning, Wynn turned herself in and was booked in the Hamilton County Jail. She has been charged with Theft over $60,000.00 with a bond of $15,000.00.

