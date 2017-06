A Soddy Daisy man is charged with attempted second degree murder for severely beating his girlfriend.

Michael Strader, 30, was arrested Wednesday.

The victim told police that Strader had been drinking and when she didn't respond to a request fast enough he became violent.

She was taken to the Rhea County Medical Center then transferred to a Chattanooga hospital with severe injuries.

Strader is being held on $90,000 bond and is scheduled for court March 20th.