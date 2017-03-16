Man admits to setting clothes on fire in house; arrested for arson

One person is charged with arson in connection with a fire on Elmwood Drive.

Christopher Shawn Davis, 23, was arrested after admitting to Chattanooga Police that he set a pile of clothes on fire in the house after arguing with his girlfriend.

When he saw police drive up, he put water on the fire and took some of the burned clothing out back to hide them.

Police were there because Davis' girlfriend had taken out a warrant and told them where he was.

Police say that if Davis has not put out the blaze, the house would have been badly burned.

The fire caused $500 in damage.

No one was injured.

Davis is due in court in April.



