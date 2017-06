Crime is up slightly on college campuses in Tennessee - according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's recent "Crime on Campus" report.

27% of all crimes reported were considered theft.

Assaults went up by 21% and fraud increased by 8%, compared to the year before.

On the UTC campus, 21 assaults were reported in 2016 -- that's up six from the year before.



There's good news for the Chattanooga State campus, with theft decreasing from 16 to 13 cases.