Local Mexican restaurant scores a 57; inspector suggests food safety training for staff

This week’s Restaurant Report Card brings some bad news for a couple of local restaurants.

We’ll start first in Hamilton County, where Sitar Indian Restaurant at 200 Market Street failed with a score of 67. The inspectors found employees using bare hands to handle ready-to-serve food, cutting boards in poor repair, improper thawing of chicken, debris and mildew on the walls around walk-in coolers, a leak above the ice machine and trash and debris sitting in an alley next to the restaurant. Sitar improved its score to a 91 on a second inspection.

In Fort Oglethorpe, El Matador Mexican Restaurant at 2233 Lafayette Road has some cleaning up and some training to do with a score of 57. Inspectors watched an employee handle dirty dishes and then immediately remove clean and sanitized dishes from the dishwasher without washing his hands first. She also found several food separation issues, including raw hamburger beef thawing and dripping onto a container of tea in the walk-in cooler, a pan of cooked steak touching a pan of raw beef and raw eggs stored above and next to ready-to-eat foods and produce.

Several spices and beans were kept uncovered in dry storage and some washed and chopped produce was stored without lids in the walk-in cooler. Several chilled foods were stored too warm or kept outside of refrigeration at room temperature for too long.

The inspector suggested all the restaurant staff and management undergo food safety training.

The news is not all bad. Many restaurants posted high scores and several earned perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 5510 Highway 153, Hixson

Taco Mamacita, 109 North Market Street, Chattanooga

Thai Chili Asian Bistro, 9203 Lee Highway, Ooltewah

The Happy Carrot, 6331 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

The Main Squeeze, 7550 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Subway, 7022 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga

Sweet Angel Cakes, 6331 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

These Girls Cook, 6331 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Wendy’s, 1868 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga

Murray Medical Center, 707 Old Dalton Ellijay Road, Chatsworth

Una Vida Mejor, 1201 East Morris Street, Dalton

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Wild Burger, 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga: 80

Hardee’s, 6013 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 86

Huddle House, 5611 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 87

New China, 8530 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 94

Kanpai of Tokyo, 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Fortune House, 1210 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 95

Sluggo’s North, 505 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

American Wings, 2316 3 rd Street, Chattanooga: 96

Street, Chattanooga: 96 Ayala, 1832 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 96

Rafael’s, 9607 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 96

Pizza Hut, 776 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga: 96

La Altena, 615 Commercial Lane, Chattanooga: 96

Embargo ’62, 301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 96

McAlister’s Deli, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 97

Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, 247 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 97

Boathouse Grill, 1011 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga: 97

Subway, 1309 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 97

Longhorn Steakhouse, 5711 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Polly Claire’s Tea Shop, 6178 Adamson Circle, Chattanooga: 97

Saks Wings, 3911 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Honey Baked Ham, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

Jason’s Deli, 2115 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

Applebee’s, 401 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Panera Bread, 620 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga: 99

Good Dog, 34 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

517 Subs, 1210 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 99

Catoosa County

Bailey’s BBQ, 5540 Highway 41, Ringgold: 80

Waffle House, 11292 Highway 41, Ringgold: 82

Dade County

Krystal, 5071 Highway 136, Trenton: 95

Los 3 Amigos II, 12553 North Main Street, Trenton: 94

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 4651 Highway 136, Trenton: 97

McDonald’s, 5316 Georgia Highway 136, Trenton: 98

Larry’s Restaurant, 4514 Highway 136, Trenton: 99

Murray County

No additional scores to report

Walker County

Pigeon Mountain Country Store, Highway 193 Davis Crossroads, Chickamauga: 90

Roper – Five Star Food Service, 1507 Broomtown Road, LaFayette: 93

Simply Sandwiches, 300 West Patton Street, LaFayette: 96

Arby’s, 1103 North Main Street, LaFayette: 97

Phibbs Bar, 96 Fieldstone Village Drive, Rock Spring: 99

Whitfield County

Bojangles, 1253 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 97

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.