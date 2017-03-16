Lookout Valley murder case against youngest suspect on hold

Hamilton County General Sessions Judge Gary Starnes was noticeably upset when he had to push the aggravated assault case against Jacob Allison back for a second time.

Thursday's reason was because the victims and witnesses in the case didn't show up for court.

READ MORE | Suspect in Lookout Valley triple murder uses baseball bat in fight; charged with aggravated assault

The recent charges stem from an incident in January in the Lookout Valley Food Lion parking lot.

Police report Allison assaulted a person and their car with a baseball bat .

Allison is also facing charges in the 2014 Lookout Valley Triple murder case.

His lawyer tells Channel 3 the murder case is on hold until the aggravated assault case is resolved.

The other two suspects in the murder case are set to go on trial in May.

It's unclear if Allison's recent charges will impact their trial.

Judge Starnes reset the assault case for early April.