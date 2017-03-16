Water rates going up, but just drop or two

Your next water bill might be a little higher than you expect, starting this week.

You'll be seeing an additional surcharge since the Tennessee Regulatory Authority has approved the increase to help fund Tennessee American water projects, a $16 million set of projects for 2017.

Those projects include replacing and installing pipes in Chattanooga to serve customers. This will add a third water pipe to span the Tennessee River and supply water to north Chattanooga, Red Bank and Signal Mountain.

Typically, customers will see an average monthly increase of 77 cents on your monthly bill.