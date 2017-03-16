St. Patrick's Day Events & road closures

There are several celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day in our area, but there are also road closures to keep in mind.

Chattanooga’s 4th Annual St. Chatty’s Day Parade is Saturday, March 18 at noon.

Road closures are in effect from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4th Street at Cherry Street, Market Street and Frazier Avenue

2 eastbound lanes of Frazier Avenue between Market and Tremont

Tremont Street between Frazier and River Street

River Street between Tremont and the Market Street Bridge

Staging will be in the parking lot at 4th and Cherry Streets. The parade will disperse after turning right on Tremont Street.

The 4th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Blue Ridge, Georgia begins at noon in downtown. Organizers ask that you wear as much green as possible.