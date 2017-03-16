The sweet reason Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones on March 20

By Tracy Saelinger, TODAY

(NBC News) - Have plans on Monday? Now you do: Stop by Dairy Queen, for its third annual free cone day — and eat ice cream for a good cause.

All day on March 20, Dairy Queens nationwide — well, participating non-mall locations — will be giving away free small vanilla cones.

Since you're getting a free cone and all, the chain is hoping that while you're there, you'll also throw some pocket change, or a buck or two, into a jar to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"Obviously, it's not required, but all fans are encouraged to," a spokesperson told TODAY.