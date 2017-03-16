Where's Buzz? Cheerios to bring back bees

Cereal giant General Mills has removed its bee mascot "Buzz the Bee" from boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios and will send you wildflower seeds for free. It's all for a good cause.

The "Bring Back the Bees" campaign is aimed to bring awareness to a buzzing problem. Bees and other pollinators are endangered and if something isn't done about it, Buzz will be gone forever.

To kick off the movement, General Mills is pledging to giveaway 100 million wildflower seeds in partnership with Veseys Seeds.

After giving the requested information on their website, your wildflower seeds should arrive in 4 to 6 weeks.

The rusty patched bumblebee has suffered dramatic population decline over the past two decades.

People are encouraged to provide more habitat and reduce pesticide usage, which could help bees and butterflies. These insects play a role in pollinating crops, yards and gardens. The use of native flowering plants for landscaping and planting flowers and trees.