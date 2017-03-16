10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP SUFFERS SECOND TRAVEL BAN SETBACK

This time, the ruling comes from a federal judge in Hawaii who rejected the government's claims that the ban is about national security, not discrimination.

2. WHO IS HURT MOST BY TRAVEL BAN

An AP analysis of 10 years of refugee data suggests that their most common country of origin is not any of the six nations in the travel ban, but Myanmar.

3. 'THANK GOD WE HAVE LANDED HERE'

Nadia Hanan Madalo and her family fled an onslaught from the Islamic State group on their Christian village in Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region and hope to begin anew in San Diego.

4. TRUMP UNVEILING $1.15 TRILLION BUDGET

The proposal slashes spending at a dozen departments to finance a significant increase in the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

5. GOP HEALTH BILL FACING FRESH HOUSE PANEL TEST

The bill would eliminate the tax penalty that pressures people to buy coverage and the federal subsidies that let millions afford it. It would also cut Medicaid.

6. WHAT YAHOO BREACH INDICTMENTS MAY LEAD TO

U.S. authorities may be in a better position to figure out if Russian hackers and Russian spies swayed last year's presidential elections.

7. US ARMY PRACTICING JUNGLE WARFARE

For the first time in decades, the American military is renewing its focus on Asia and the Pacific after years of war in the Middle East.

8. CANINE SHELTER TAKES ON TEHRAN STRAY DOG PROBLEM - HUMANELY

It's a sign of changing attitudes among officials in a country where Islamic authorities long saw dogs as "un-Islamic."

9. WHO TOOK IN BROADWAY SHOW

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - with Ivanka Trump as a guest - welcome a new musical that celebrates Canada's compassion and openness during 9/11.

10. BUSTED: TEAMS AT TOP OF NCAA BRACKETS TROUBLED OFF-COURT

No. 1 seed Kansas has been beset by a series of run-ins with the law while No. 2 seed Louisville is awaiting the latest from the NCAA on an escort scandal.

