Hang on! Warmer weather headed our way

Good Thursday. After a frigid start this morning we will see a nice warm up heading into the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11am. We will warm above freezing by lunch time, and keep going to a high of 52 this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with the low dropping to 32 Friday morning.

Friday is St. Patrick's Day. Folks will be GREEN with envy, and you will want to PINCH yourself because of how nice the afternoon will be. The high will reach 63. Clouds will build with a few spotty showers in the afternoon. If you're LUCKY, you may even see a rainbow, and we all know what comes at the end of a rainbow. Right? NOTHING! It's just the dispersion of light as it gets refracted through water droplets.

A front will push through some rainfall Saturday morning, but it will be warm with temps in the low 50s Saturday morning. We will have no snow or freezing to worry about. Saturday afternoon will be breezy but nice with the high reaching 69.

Cool air behind the front will settle in Sunday. Temps will range from 38 in the morning to 61 in the afternoon. Skies will be sunny all day.

Spring starts Monday, and it will be awesome. Lows will be in the 40-degree range. The afternoon will be stellar as the high climbs to a very comfortable 69.

