TVA campgrounds opening across the state

By Associated Press
The Tennessee Valley Authority says its seasonal campgrounds are ready to open.

The TVA says this year's camping season started Wednesday and continues through Nov. 15.

Six campgrounds are located at TVA dams around the state. In 2016, they hosted over 50,000 overnight stays at a total of 355 campsites. Most are capable of accommodating tents, pop-up trailers and recreational vehicles.

Campgrounds provide restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, and nearby boating and fishing access. Most campsites have electrical service, though a few are for tents only.

Campgrounds are located at Cherokee Dam, Douglas Dam Headwater, Douglas Dam Tailwater, Melton Hill Dam, Pickwick Dam and Watauga Dam.

Details of camping fees and policies can be found in the camping section of TVA's website.

