Man taken into custody after barricading himself in house in Lookout Valley

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police have a man in custody after barricading himself in a home for almost four hours. 

Police say the home was located on Kelly's Ferry Road in Lookout Valley. Officers went to the house to serve warrants around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the warrants served were apart of CPD's warrant roundup. 

Officers were able to get the man into custody before 10 p.m.

Police were not able to provide the warrants the man was wanted for or the suspect's name.

