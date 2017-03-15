UPDATE: CPD arrest suspects involved robbery on E 3rd Street

UPDATE: Chattanooga police arrested robbery suspect Jakobi Johnson Wednesday morning.

Johnson is the primary suspect in a bank robbery that occurred at SunTrust Bank located at 2201 E. 3rd St. on March 15, 2017.

Also arrested was Keisha Powell, on charges of harboring a fugitive.

Johnson has been charged with robbery, possession of firearm while intoxicated (outstanding warrant) and criminal impersonation (outstanding warrant).

The arrests come from efforts of the CPD Fugitive, Baker South Patrol and Robbery Units and the FBI for identifying, capturing, and charging the suspect.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are searching for a SunTrust Bank robbery suspect.

Police say that the man robbed the SunTrust located at 2201 East 3rd Street Wednesday.

If you know this individual, please call 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.

The FBI is handling the investigation into this incident.