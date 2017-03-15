East Hamilton boys eliminated by Memphis East in Quarterfinals - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Hamilton boys eliminated by Memphis East in Quarterfinals

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
East Hamilton's first trip to the TSSAA State Basketball Tournament was short lived. The Hurricanes were eliminated by Memphis East in the quarterfinals, 76-56.

East Hamilton Head Coach Rodney English said, "I thought we competed very very well on the boards, I thought we were the more physical team. Just their length, their ability to rebound over the top of us on our shots and outlet it and beat us to the rim and lay it up, I thought that was just tough for us."

The Hurricanes finish the season 25-11. 

