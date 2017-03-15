Local supporters and protesters travel to Nashville for Trump rally

Several people from the Tennessee Valley made the trip to Nashville to attend President Donald Trump’s rally.

A group of about 50 local republicans took a bus to Music City on Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 3 talked to another group of supporters leaving from Marion County.

Twelve-year-old Logan Sanders, a 7th grade student at Whitwell Middle School, was among the President Trump supporters headed to Music City.

Sanders helped campaign for President Trump and even dressed up like him for Halloween.

He was thrilled when his mom surprised him with tickets to the rally.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the President of the United States,” said Sanders.

There are expected to be protests too and some of the protesters are coming from the Chattanooga area. They made signs to take with them and said they want their voices heard.

“I hope to make some noise. I want people to see that we don't stand with Trump. Tennessee is not in favor of him taking over healthcare,” said Asher Larson.

The supporters and protesters all said they wasted no time making travel plans to go to Nashville as soon as they learned President Trump would be visiting Tennessee.