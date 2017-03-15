Trooper takes abandoned puppies into custody and adopts them - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trooper takes abandoned puppies into custody and adopts them

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo: GA Department of Public Safety Photo: GA Department of Public Safety

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia State Patrol trooper took three canine vagrants into custody - and then he and a few of his colleagues adopted the abandoned puppies as their own.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that trooper Jordan Ennis found three puppies while patrolling a southwest Atlanta subdivision on Monday. He was driving in the abandoned subdivision known as a dumping site for stolen cars when he spotted the puppies in a briar patch.

The agency says Ennis and his police dog, Tek, brought the puppies into headquarters. They were promptly adopted by Ennis and three members of the headquarters staff.

The agency says Ennis suspected no one was coming for the puppies, prompting the adoption. The puppies are a mix of unknown breeds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.