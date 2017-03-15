Pregnant Alabama teen charged with raping underage father of her - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pregnant Alabama teen charged with raping underage father of her baby

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Mekenzie Leigh Guffey Mekenzie Leigh Guffey

A pregnant 19-year-old Hollywood, Ala., woman is charged with rape after she signed up for state assistance and listed a 14-year-old boy as her baby's father.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.