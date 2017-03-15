Pregnant Alabama teen charged with raping underage father of her baby

A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More
An early morning ambulance crash claimed the life of the patient and injured the driver and a medic aboard.More
