Tunnel Blvd shooting victim dies

Chattanooga Police officers responded to a person call shot in the 2200 block of Tunnel Boulevard Tuesday evening.

At the scene the victim, 19-year-old Toriq Johnson, Jr., was found on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to a hospital by ambulance and died at the hospital.

No suspect information was provided. The Violent Crimes Bureau is investigating this case.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call police at 698-2525.