10 Things to Know for Today

1. WHAT TRUMP PAID IN TAXES IN 2005

The U.S. president earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes that year, according to two pages from his tax return released by a reporter, and also reported a business loss of $103 million that year.

2. NETHERLANDS HOLDING PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

Polls are being closely watched as a possible indicator of the strength of far-right populism ahead of national votes in France and Germany later this year.

3. WHERE GOP HEALTH OVERHAUL WOULD PUT PRESSURE

Cuts to Medicaid would mean people who can no longer afford coverage are likely to end up in emergency rooms, a cost that in many cases would come back on the states.

4. TRUMP TRAVEL BAN FACES KEY TEST

In Maryland, a U.S. judge will hear arguments from the ACLU, while more than a half-dozen states are trying to derail the executive order affecting travelers from six Muslim-majority nations.

5. TRACTION A CONCERN AFTER NOR'EASTER

Plunging overnight temperatures threatened to turn the snow, sleet and sloppy mix into a slippery mess, raising fears of black ice for morning motorists.

6. ALGAE BLOOM IN ARABIAN SEA TIED TO CLIMATE CHANGE

Stretching from Oman to India, the microscopic organisms threaten fish stocks, oil rigs, desalination plants and entire ecosystems.

7. TRUMP HITS THE ROAD

The U.S. president is headed to Michigan, where he's expected to take aim at fuel-economy standards pivotal to Obama's strategy to combat global warming.

8. WHO DIDN'T LET THE DOGS OUT

Ousted South Korean President Park's unpopularity takes another hit after it emerges she moved out of the presidential palace and left her nine dogs behind.

9. JAPANESE WHISKY A HIT AROUND GLOBE

Suntory distillery near Kyoto is winning awards that have made it one of the world's best, joining Scotch, Bourbon, Irish and Canadian.

10. MARCH MADNESS FLUMMOXES VEGAS TOO

Sports books have alternated between Duke, North Carolina and Kansas as the odds-on pick to win college basketball's national championship.

