UPDATE: Bitterly cold with morning flurries

UPDATE: Good Wednesday. We are waking up to some flurries this morning. We have even had a light dusting on the roadways on Signal Mountain and a few other areas. The flurries will taper off through the morning and skies will clear leaving us with cold, breezy weather through the day. The high in Chattanooga will reach 43, but we will not get out of the 30s in many areas. Mostly of us will stay below freezing until about noon. A FREEZE WARNING is officially in effect until 1pm.

Tonight skies will be clear, and we will have another hard freeze with temps falling into the upper 10s and low 30s.

Thursday afternoon will be a bit warmer with the high reaching 52 under sunny skies. Friday looks amazing. The day will start with temps in the low to mid-30s. We will then warm up to a very decent 64 degrees.

Friday night we may get a few spotty showers, but the chance for showers really increases Saturday morning with the passage of a front. The temperature Saturday morning will be about 50, so it will all be rainfall. Saturday afternoon we will clear out and the high will make it to 60.

Sunday will be a little cooler as the low drops back down to 34, and the high only reaches 55.

Spring starts Monday morning, and it will be a great start to the season with temps ranging from 34 in the morning to 55 in the afternoon.

David Karnes

