Two juveniles have been arrested for burglarizing The Bright School, last month.

Police say the duo entered the building through a roof hatch. Once inside the two juveniles stole miscellaneous tools, cookies and milk.

The suspects vandalized the school by writing obscenities on windows, writing racial slurs, breaking windows, and ransacking classrooms.

The school's head master estimated damage to around $10,500.

The two juvenile suspects are not students at The Bright School and were charged with burglary, vandalism, and theft.