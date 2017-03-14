SWAT responds to Duckett Lane in Soddy Daisy

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT responded to a domestic situation early Tuesday morning involving a divorced couple in Soddy-Daisy.

Officials say that the ex-husband, Wesley Lawrence, has texted his ex-wife making suicidal threats. Deputies also learned that Lawrence had reached out to several crisis response personnel and had previous history of suicidal tendencies.

Lawrence was located in a storage building behind a residence on Duckett Lane, according to HCSO deputies. The HCSO SWAT Team and Negotiators were requested by deputies on scene as a precautionary measure after information was obtained that Lawrence may have been armed.

After several hours of negotiations, SWAT personnel were able to remove Lawrence safely from the building. HCEMS were called to scene to transport him for medical evaluation.