A familiar face was honored for her work with Channel 3's Forever Family series.

Our own Cindy Sexton won the "John Seigenthaler Making Kids Count" media award today in Nashville.

The award was presented by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.

Cindy was given the award for her features on adoptable children that airs every Monday on Channel 3, as well as on WRCBtv.com and in the WRCB app.

There, Cindy works to help match children in foster care with their forever families.