Four violent crime suspects wanted by Chattanooga police

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are on the lookout to find four gang members now considered wanted for recent crimes in the area.

The four men are wanted in connection to their involvement in violent crimes in Chattanooga, according to police.

A $500 reward is available for information leading to the capture of each suspect:

  • Dedrick L. Lindsey, Jr. - wanted for attempted first-degree murder
  • Orlando Watkins - wanted for aggravated assault/evading
  • Troy K. Timmis - wanted for aggravated robbery
  • Guy L. Wilkerson - wanted for probation violation/aggravated robbery

Police say that all four are also gang members.

Chattanooga police ask that anyone who may know the location of these suspects to contact the CPD fugitive unit at 423-643-5404. 

You can remain anonymous.

