UPDATE: Police, THP continue distracted drivers crackdown

UPDATE: As The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol wound down their fourth day of traffic enforcement, their two agencies issued 92 tickets Thursday. Notably, three of the 38 speeding tickets were for speeds over 100 mph.

Speeding - 38 (3 of the speeding citations were for speeds over 100 mph)

No Insurance - 10

Seatbelt - 10

Cutting In - 7

Texting - 5

Following too close - 5

DL law - 5

Due Care - 3

18 wheeler lane restriction - 2

Registration - 2

Reckless - 1

Stop sign - 1

Tint - 1

Bumper - 1

Sticker - 1

PREVIOUS STORY: The third day of the joint enhanced enforcement efforts by Chattanooga police and the Tennessee High Patrol yielded another day full of tickets for area motorists, with 100 tickets being issued Wednesday.

The breakdown for the infractions is:

Speeding - 39

Insurance -10

Registration - 9

Driver's license - 9

Seat belt - 6

Texting - 5

Following too close - 5

Due care - 5

Cutting in - 3

Child restraint - 2

Light law - 2

Red light - 1

Unsecured load - 1

Tint - 1

City sticker - 1

PREVIOUS STORY: As the "enhanced" enforcement for distracted drivers continues, with 32 citations were issued Tuesday.

Those infractions were:

Speed - 9

Follow to close - 5

Insurance - 4

DL law - 4

Texting - 3

Registration - 2

Cutting In - 2

Seat belt - 1

Due care - 1

Lane restriction - 1

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to nab drivers distracted while behind the wheel.

The first day of "enhanced" enforcement was Monday, and was marked by 35 citations for various infractions.

On Monday, the breakdown of those citations are: