Volkswagen CEO: US remains 'core market' for company

Police say they are following all leads that come their way.More
Police say they are following all leads that come their way.More
"We were able to find the smoking gun," Levchenko said. "We found the system and how it was used."More
"We were able to find the smoking gun," Levchenko said. "We found the system and how it was used."More
German prosecutors are investigating whether VW executives delayed releasing information about manipulation of software to cheat on emissions tests.More
German prosecutors are investigating whether VW executives delayed releasing information about manipulation of software to cheat on emissions tests.More
Seven employees have also been charged with crimes in the U.S., but five are in Germany and are unlikely to be extradited.More
Seven employees have also been charged with crimes in the U.S., but five are in Germany and are unlikely to be extradited.More
Volkswagen has admitted to programming its diesel engines to activate pollution controls during government treadmill tests and turning them off for roadway driving.More
Volkswagen has admitted to programming its diesel engines to activate pollution controls during government treadmill tests and turning them off for roadway driving.More
Schmidt will remain locked up while his criminal case moves through court.More
Schmidt will remain locked up while his criminal case moves through court.More
Volkswagen and Audi brand vehicles with diesel engines make up the bulk of the vehicles caught up in Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal.More
Volkswagen and Audi brand vehicles with diesel engines make up the bulk of the vehicles caught up in Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal.More
The CEO of German automaker Volkswagen says the United States remains a "core market" for the company despite its diesel emissions scandal and has underlined that it hopes to expand there.More
The CEO of German automaker Volkswagen says the United States remains a "core market" for the company despite its diesel emissions scandal and has underlined that it hopes to expand there.More
A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on Oliver Schmidt's behalf.More
A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on Oliver Schmidt's behalf.More
Owners of 20,000 3-liter models dating back to 2009-2012 that cannot be fixed to meet pollution standards will be offered buybacks or trade-ins.More
Owners of 20,000 3-liter models dating back to 2009-2012 that cannot be fixed to meet pollution standards will be offered buybacks or trade-ins.More
Chattanooga is one of several sites across the country, including the parking lot of the old Pontiac Silverdome outside Detroit, where the company is temporarily parking the vehicles until they can be fixed or recycled.More
Chattanooga is one of several sites across the country, including the parking lot of the old Pontiac Silverdome outside Detroit, where the company is temporarily parking the vehicles until they can be fixed or recycled.More