Police looking for TV bandit

Dalton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is apparently amassing quite a collection of televisions at the expense of the K-Mart on Glenwood Avenue in Dalton. He stole a 43-inch Samsung television from the store on March 8th and investigators believe he is the same man who stole two others from the store in February.



The most recent theft happened on March 8th, when the suspect was recorded loading the 43-inch Samsung TV into a shopping cart along with other items.

The suspect, described by police as a black male wearing dark jeans and a black shirt over a white t-shirt with white sneakers, then pushed the cart out of the store. Employees realized the television was missing the next day while performing an inventory check. When they searched surveillance video, they found a recording of the theft.



The same store reported the theft of two televisions last month. On February 20th, a black male wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with white shoes stole a 40-inch Samsung TV and a 48-inch Samsung TV by pushing them out of the store through the garden center area. Investigators believe the suspect in those thefts is the same man from the March 8th incident.

Loss prevention staff at the store told an investigating officer that those thefts were the fifth and sixth thefts of TVs from the store in recent months.