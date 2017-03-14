Well-trained trio saves heart attack victim on trail

A Facebook photo of the scene after the trio got the victim back.

Mike Gardner and the victim, David Jones at the hospital Monday.

Talk about being in the right place at the right time: a Dalton firefighter and two friends were on a cycling trip on Fort Mountain when they saw a man collapse on a hiking trail.

The man, suffering an apparent heart attack, received life-saving CPR from firefighter Douglas Kerns, and friends Brad DeLay of Dalton and James DeLong of Collegedale. The trio was eight miles into their bike ride up the mountain road near Chatsworth when they decided to ride into the park, according to Dalton Police spokesman Bruce Frazier.

DeLay is a is a family practice doctor in Dalton; DeLong is a registered nurse with years of experience in cardiac care.

As the group passed the trail head, they spotted a man about 25 yards from the road stumble and fall to the ground.

The victim was having an apparent heart attack and was gasping for air, already turning blue in the face.

DeLay and DeLong immediately started CPR on the victim while another member of the group called 911. The group sent firefighter Kerns to get help, knowing that the victim needed a defibrillator.

Kerns rode back down the mountain, he passed a Forestry Service truck responding to the call. Park Ranger Mike Gardner responded to the scene with an AED (Automatic External Defibrillator).

After getting one shock from the AED, the victim’s heart started to beat on its own again.

The victim was “down” for approximately 10-15 minutes as DeLay and DeLong performed CPR, and shortly regained consciousness and started to talk to his rescuers.

Shortly after, an ambulance arrived and transported the victim to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, where he is expected to make a full recovery.