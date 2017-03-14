Murfreesboro man convicted of gun silencer smuggling - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murfreesboro man convicted of gun silencer smuggling

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal jury has convicted a Murfreesboro man of smuggling gun silencers into the United States.

The federal prosecutor's office in Nashville says evidence showed that 50-year-old Paul Gratton traveled to England and purchased six silencers from a firearms dealer in Sheffield. Authorities say none of the silencers had serial numbers on them and Gratton shipped some of their parts to the U.S. and put other parts in a checked bag that flew back with him to Tennessee.

The prosecutor's office says law enforcement agents recovered the silencers at Gratton's home after getting a search warrant.

The jury convicted him on a number of charges, including unlawful possession of unregistered silencers and illegal shipment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. He faces 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.