We are entering the most winter like weather we have seen so far this season. A burst of cold and windy weather will be settling into the Tennessee Valley. We currently have a FREEZE WARNING in effect tonight through Wednesday morning. There is also a WIND ADVISORY in effect for north Georgia.

Today we will have partly cloudy skies with the high only getting to 46. Winds widespread will blow from the NW at 10-20 mph. In the mountains we could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph at times today. With the ground saturated from the rain last night, some downed trees or power lines are not out of the question.

Tonight will be a cold one by any standard. Temps will fall into the low 20s by Wednesday morning. Winds will still be blowing at 10 to 20 mph. That will mean wind chill values will be in the 10 to 15 degree range. Make sure you bring in the pets, protect the vegetation, and you may even want to protect any pipes that are prone to freezing before bed time tonight.

We will be cold and breezy all day Wednesday with the high only reaching 43. After another cold start in the mid 20s Thursday, we will have a nice warm up Thursday afternoon. Skies will be sunny and we will get up to 59.

The weekend will start mild and wet. A front will bring in rain showers through Saturday morning and it will be fairly mild with temps in the low 50s Saturday a morning. Saturday afternoon the rain will end and we will get all the way up to 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 60 also.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 37

Noon... Windy, 41

5pm... Windy, 46