Tennessee sues federal government over refugee resettlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state of Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the refugee resettlement program.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday by the Tennessee General Assembly, argues that the refugee program is forcing the state to spend money on additional services, such as health care and education.

The suit asks that the refugee resettlement program be shut down until the federal government pays Tennessee all the costs it incurs as a result of the program. State Attorney General Herbert Slatery III declined to file the lawsuit on behalf of the lawmakers. The suit was filed by the Thomas More Law Center for free.

Gov. Bill Haslam last year declined to sign a resolution passed in the Legislature that demanded the state file the lawsuit.

