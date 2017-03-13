Local group planning to attend President Trump's rally in Nashville

President Donald Trump is planning a stop this week in Tennessee.

He’ll have a rally in Nashville on Wednesday evening at the Municipal Auditorium.

A local group from the Chattanooga area is planning to go see the Commander-In-Chief speak.

Around 50 people from the Hamilton County and Bradley County Republican Parties will take a bus to Nashville to hear President Trump speak at his second rally since his inauguration.

"I think it's fairly rare to get to see a President in person. I remember seeing one almost 20 years ago and I still remember it,” said Joe DeGaetano, Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman. “I think it’s an important event and it’s a good experience regardless of your political party, he continued.

The rally comes just days after the GOP unveiled a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Many people attending the rally are hoping to hear more about healthcare.



“We're all excited to hear what President Trump has to say about the new healthcare initiative and what it means for all Tennesseans," said DeGaetano.

The main event will take place at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. central time.

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Channel 3 checked with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Police Department and so far neither agency has been asked to help in Nashville during the event.