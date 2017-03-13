Northwest Georgia police officer arrested for drug trafficking - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Northwest Georgia police officer arrested for drug trafficking

By Associated Press

ROME, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested a northwest Georgia police officer and charged him with drug trafficking.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that law enforcement officers on Monday arrested 39-year-old Ernest Edward Cox, a 15-year veteran of the Rome Police Department.

The GBI says Cox faces charges of trafficking marijuana, violation of oath of office, tampering with evidence and bribery.

Cox was being held without bond in the Floyd County jail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Rome police Chief Denise McKinney in October asked the GBI to investigate allegations of police corruption against Cox. The charges against him are the result of a six-month investigation that is still ongoing.

