Growing Cumberland Trail needs volunteers

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
A small team of volunteers just finished the physically demanding task of replacing a curving, wooden stairwell on a rocky cliff descending deep into the North Chickamauga Creek Gorge section of the Cumberland Trail.

It was a demanding and slightly dangerous job that required a specific set of skills and a lot of lumber.

There are some knuckle- busting, time-eating, power- tool chores to be done in maintaining a soon-to-be 300-mile trail from state border to state border.

