High school shop class constructs building for City of Ringgold

It's not pool season just yet, but students in Tim Elliott's shop class at Ringgold High School are busy making sure the pool will be ready for when that time comes.

"I've always liked construction and building things and working with my hands," RHS Senior Samuel Ward said.

Ward is one of the students who have been working on the 16 X 16 foot storage building since Christmas.

It will be used at the Ringgold City Pool when it's complete.

"We only have an hour and a half in here, so it's kind of hard to get it all done," RHS Senior Tanner Marler added.

Tanner Marler has worked on a number of projects in Elliott's class, each get a little bit more complex as students gain more experience.

"We've used different types of siding so you learn how to use different types of siding and roofing materials," Ward added.

The materials for a unit like this one typically cost around $2700.

Ringgold Mayor, Nick Millwood said the city covered the cost of the materials and is saving money in the long run.

"We're not paying for labor, we're not paying for design. Like I said, they've been working hard and they've put in the expertise they've developed over the school year to good use and we're very happy to be partnering with them," he added.

But this is a lesson you can't put a price tag on because some of these students are building a career.

"They have an advantage, when they start trade school because they don't have to start from ground zero. They know how to use the power tools, they know how to lay out a wall or build a floor system," Elliott added.

And that, Elliott says, is priceless.

Next week some of those students will put their skills to the test in a state wide competition in Atlanta.