Former Tennessee corrections guard indicted for jail assault

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A former corrections officer in Tennessee faces an indictment connected to an assault on an inmate.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Sullivan County Jail Corrections Officer Edward Smith, Jr. faces two charges of assault.

TBI says inmate Hunter Gragg was being disruptive when Smith approached him on Jan. 16.

TBI says surveillance video shows Smith forced Gragg to the ground on two different occasions.

The bureau says Smith, 38, turned himself into authorities Friday and was booked into the jail where he worked.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.