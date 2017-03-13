Free guided hikes at TN State Parks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Free guided hikes at TN State Parks

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee's State Parks are hosting free guided hikes across the Volunteer State on Saturday, March 18 to celebrate spring.

Park staff will guide the free hikes throughout the day and can help you learn more about what each park has to offer.

Hikes will range in distance, degree of skill, accessibility and time of day in an effort to accommodate anyone that wants to participate.

TN STATE PARKS | FULL LISTING OF HIKES

There will also be planned activities including wildlife viewing and programs.
 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.