Free guided hikes at TN State Parks

Tennessee's State Parks are hosting free guided hikes across the Volunteer State on Saturday, March 18 to celebrate spring.

Park staff will guide the free hikes throughout the day and can help you learn more about what each park has to offer.

Hikes will range in distance, degree of skill, accessibility and time of day in an effort to accommodate anyone that wants to participate.

TN STATE PARKS | FULL LISTING OF HIKES

There will also be planned activities including wildlife viewing and programs.

