Construction underway for $16 million 911 center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Construction continues at a $16 million facility for a 911 operation of all county agencies and the Emergency Management Agency.

The Tuscaloosa News (http://bit.ly/2mqNXy6) reports that work on the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Operations and Communications Center is expected to finish by December with staff occupying the building next spring. Work on the building began in August.

Tuscaloosa E-911 director Rod Coleman says the operation will solve the problem of callers being transferred multiple times between agencies and repeat their call because of limited current phone technology. He says more than 90 percent of 911 calls are made from cellphones.

Tuscaloosa and Northport police and fire departments, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Northstar Ambulance will all have space in the 27,344 square foot building.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.