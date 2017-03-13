Cold With Late Day Rain Showers

Good Monday. Keep the coat with you all day. Temps will not get past 44 degrees today with clouds building ahead of a cold front. The front will bring heavy snow to the northeast, but only light, cold rain showers to our area this evening into tonight. Overnight, as the air cools into the low to mid 30s, some remnant showers behind the front will allow for some light mountain snow showers through Tuesday morning. Accumulations will be light if any. Expect no more than about .25".

Tuesday afternoon will remain cold with mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 47. The average high this time of year, by the way, is 64 degrees.

Much colder air will invade Wednesday morning. In Chattanooga, we will see a frigid start with lows in the mid 20s. Skies will be sunny and the air dry all day as we warm to only 44.

Thursday and Friday will see very slight warming with lows going from the mid to upper 20s. Highs will go from a cool 50 on Thursday to 56 on Friday.

The weekend will be warmer. Lows will be in the upper 40s Saturday morning and upper 30s Sunday morning. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Expect some rain showers on Saturday morning, and maybe a few isolated rain showers Sunday as well.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 35

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 43

5pm... Cloudy / Rain Showers, 44