Pigeon Forge Police searching for 2 teen girls

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is looking for two missing 16-year-old girls who were last seen Thursday morning.

Cassie Fitch is 5' 2," and weighs about 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple sweatshirt, glasses, blue jeans and black shoes.

Kirsten Dotson is 5' 4," and weights about 160 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, blue jeans and black converse shoes. ]

Both girls were last seen leaving the Pigeon Forge High School on March 9 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information on their location should call the Pigeon Forge Police Department at (865) 453-9063.