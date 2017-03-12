Officer involved crash on Wilder Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Officer involved crash on Wilder Street

By WRCB Staff
A Chattanooga police officer on his way to help stop a van involved in a high speed chase crashed at Wilder Street and Dodson Avenue.

Related story: Two teens in custody following high speed chase

Officials on scene told Channel 3 the officer was on Wilder when he collided with a car on Dodson.  

The officer and the two people in the car were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but everyone is expected to be okay. 

