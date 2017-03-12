UPDATE: Two teens in custody following police chase

Two teenagers are in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase across East Tennessee on Sunday.

Sevierville Police Department Spokesman Bob Stahlke said two boys who were staying at the Smoky Mountain Children's Home stole one of the home's 15 passenger vans.

The 14 and 17-year old were later spotted going south on I-75 into Bradley County and then into Hamilton County.

Once located, numerous law enforcement jurisdictions pursued the two juveniles until the pursuit ended just off Highway 153 when their van hit another vehicle and then ran into the barrier wall of the Chickamauga Dam.

The Smoky Mountain Children's Home released this statement about the juveniles leading police on a chase:

“Our hearts go out to the two young men who allegedly stole the van and ran away from the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home. We will complete an internal investigation into the matter and will obviously cooperate with local and state law officials involved in this incident, as well with the Department of Children Services. Based on the age of the young men, personal information cannot be released at this time.”

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says no serious injuries occurred and the juveniles were arrested.

